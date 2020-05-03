RBL Bank appoints Deepak Kumar as Chief Risk Officer

Kumar will replace Ramnath Krishnan as the CRO, according to the bank.
The RBL Bank on May 3 said that it has appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank for a period of two years.
"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today i.e. April 30, 2020, appointed Mr Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank for a period of two years. He will assume charge, effective from May 1, 2020, in place of Mr Ramnath Krishnan who ceases to be the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank effective close of business hours on April 30, 2020," the bank said.
