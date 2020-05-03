App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank appoints Deepak Kumar as Chief Risk Officer

Kumar will replace Ramnath Krishnan as the CRO, according to the bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The RBL Bank on May 3 said that it has appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank for a period of two years.

"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today i.e. April 30, 2020, appointed Mr Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank for a period of two years. He will assume charge, effective from May 1, 2020, in place of Mr Ramnath Krishnan who ceases to be the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank effective close of business hours on April 30, 2020," the bank said.

Kumar has served as the Chief General Manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) and holds over 37 years of experience in the banking sector, according to his profile provided by RBL. Kumar has also served on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committee for resolution of the PMC Bank crisis.

First Published on May 3, 2020 01:45 pm

