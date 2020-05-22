App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI raises group exposure limit for banks to 30% from 25%

The RBI had set the 25 percent limit for group exposure in June 2019, and capped lenders' exposure to a single party at 20 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the group exposure limit for banks to 30 percent from 25 percent.

The central bank set the 25 percent limit in June 2019 and capped lenders' exposure to a single party at 20 percent.

Check our complete coverage on RBI's May 22 announcements here

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on May 22, 2020 10:47 am

#banking #Business #Economy #India #RBI #RBI May 22 Announcements

