RBI raises group exposure limit for banks to 30% from 25%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the group exposure limit for banks to 30 percent from 25 percent.
The central bank set the 25 percent limit in June 2019 and capped lenders' exposure to a single party at 20 percent.
First Published on May 22, 2020 10:47 am