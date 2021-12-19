MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rajasthan CM inaugurates projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore

The CM also launched a Jan Kalyan mobile app and released the mascot, communication strategy booklet and poster of the Udan Yojana.

PTI
December 19, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore and claimed that his government in the past three years implemented welfare schemes focusing on education, health and social security. He said the state government focused on the sectors so that the deprived and the poor could be connected with the mainstream.

Gehlot said this addressing an event on the completion of three years of his government in the state. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 1,194 development works worth about Rs 1,122 crore.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot allocates portfolios to ministers, retains home and finance

The CM also launched a Jan Kalyan mobile app and released the mascot, communication strategy booklet and poster of the Udan Yojana. He said there will be no shortage of funds for the Udan Yojna launched by the state government for the distribution of free sanitary napkins to girls and women.

The state government has made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the first phase of the scheme. Gehlot said the policy of mandatory FIR registration has yielded positive results. Earlier, about 33 per cent of the rape cases were registered through the courts. Now, the figure has come down to 15 per cent, he said. Gehlot said the policy of mandatory FIR registration has yielded positive results.

Close

Related stories

Gehlot said with the creation of ASP-level posts in every district for speedy investigation of crimes against women, the average time of investigation in rape cases has come down from 274 to 73 days. The CM said his government is also organising Rural Olympic Games at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The child mortality rate in the state has come down significantly due to efforts of the state government, he claimed.
PTI
Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Jan Kalyan mobile app #Rajasthan #Udan Yojana
first published: Dec 19, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.