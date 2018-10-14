App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh this week

Thundershowers may occur in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, parts of Solan, Sirmaur and Chamba districts from October 17 to October 20

The meteorological department has predicted rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh and snowfall at the higher reaches this week, even as the weather remained dry in the state since Saturday. Rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, parts of Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on October 17 and 18, a weather department official said.

Thundershowers may occur in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, parts of Solan, Sirmaur and Chamba districts from October 17 to October 20, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said .

Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, and higher areas of Kullu and Mandi districts may witness snowfall from October 16 to 20, he said.

The weather remained dry in the state since Saturday, the weatherman said, adding there was no appreciable change in minimum and maximum temperatures.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district at -0.1 degrees celsius, whereas the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Una at 31.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
