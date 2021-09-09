MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Railways to pay Rs 30,000 to man who missed flight due to delayed train

The Supreme Court noted, if the Railways failed to explain why a train was delayed, it would be liable to compensate.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Supreme Court has slammed the Indian Railways for the delayed running of trains and directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 to a man who missed his flight because of one such incident.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose noted that, if the Railways failed to explain why a train was delayed, it would be liable to compensate the passengers if they filed a deficiency of service complaint before a

consumer forum, as per a Times of India report.

Observing that passengers' time is precious and someone must be held accountable for train delays, the court said, "These are the days of competition and accountability. If public transportation has to survive and compete with private players, they have to improve the system and their working culture. Citizen/passenger cannot be at the mercy of the authorities/administration. Somebody has to accept the responsibility."

The complainant, Sanjay Shukla, along with his family missed the flight scheduled at 12 noon from Jammu to Srinagar after the train, scheduled to reach Jammu at 8.10 am on June 11, 2016, arrived nearly four hours late at 12 noon.

With no chance of catching the flight, Shukla had to take a taxi to travel from Jammu to Srinagar at a cost of Rs 15,000 and pay Rs 10, 000 for lodging at Srinagar.

Close

Related stories

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati contended that in view of Rule 114 and Rule 115 of the Indian Railway Conference Association Coaching Tariff No. 26 Part-I (Volume-I), there shall not be any liability of the railways to pay compensation for train delays.

However, the Supreme Court upheld the concurrent orders of the district, state and national consumer forums granting Rs 30,000 compensation with 9 percent interest to Shukla.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #railways
first published: Sep 8, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.