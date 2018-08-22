Raheja Universal adopts title insurance policy from HDFC Ergo

Realty developer Raheja Universal today said it has partnered with private general insurer HDFC Ergo to adopt title insurance policy for their projects.

The city-based developer is the first realty player in the country to adopt title insurance policy as per the guidelines of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the company said in a statement issued here.

"This is a game changer initiative by the state and MahaRERA as it will provide the much needed protection and build buyers' confidence. The policy will stabilise accountability and transaction process," company's managing director Ashish Raheja said in a statement.

Title insurance refers to insurance for all real estate projects registered with the regulatory body, mandated under the RERA Act 2016.

"The policies will provide security to property developers and new age buyers against defects in title of the property. This regulation will bring a lot of confidence among buyers, bankers and financiers. The rising policy assurance in the market will also improve home financing options, while ensuring timely delivery of projects," he added.

The policy will also help protect buyers against loss due to problems in land title defects discovered after purchase. HDFC ERGO is the first private insurer to launch the product.

Commenting on the development, HDFC ERGO General Insurance executive director and chief distribution officer Anuj Tyagi said, "title insurance is an innovative product which covers the customers from the risks related to the title of the land on which the property rests. It is a must-have for developers as an effective risk transfer mechanism."