App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raghubar Das resigns, asked to continue till new govt is formed

Das is trailing behind Independent candidate Saryu Roy by over 15000 votes in East Jamshedpur constituency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das December 23 resigned after the BJP received a drubbing in the assembly elections. "I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed, Das told reporters after coming out of the Raj Bhavan here.

Das is trailing behind Independent candidate Saryu Roy by over 15000 votes in East Jamshedpur constituency.

The opposition JMM is all set to form the next government as ally Congress has already lent its support to him.

Close

Results of 37 seats of the total 81 have been declared so far. BJP has won in only 13, while the JMM/Congress/RJD alliance in 21 seats.

related news

The JMM is leading in another 17, the Congress 8 and RJD one seat and is set to form the government. BJP is leading in another 12, according to the Election Commission.

AJSU Party has won two seats and CPI(ML-Liberation) one, while trends show JVM-P leading in 3, NCP in one and independents in two seats.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Election Results #Raghubar Das

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.