'Missing: Sunny Deol' posters on BJP MP crop up in Punjab

"I have learnt that my rivals are talking some senseless things about me,” Deol said, promising voters to bring some “big projects” to the Gurdaspur constituency in the future.
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who won the Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket last year, was declared “missing” in posters that were spotted at several public places in Punjab’s Pathankot.The posters put up randomly at public gardens and railway stations read: “Gumshuda ki Talash (search for missing): MP Sunny Deol.”
Reacting to this, the 63-year-old actor said in a video shared on his official social media handle: “I have heard that my critics are coming up with nonsensical things against me.”
The posters probably surfaced as a taunt, given the celebrity parliamentarian’s frequent absence from meetings. He had come under sharp criticism from all quarters for reportedly appointing a proxy to “attend meetings and follow important matters” on behalf of him.
Grabbing the opportunity to attack the BJP MP, Congress leader Manish Tewari said Doel's absence shouldn’t come as a surprise as his father Dharmendra, who used to represent Bikaner, would barely be seen in his constituency.