    Pune police nab Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

    Pune rural police also apprehended Jadhav's aide, a suspect in the Moose Wala murder case.

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
    Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa.

    Pune police have detained Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, an official said on Monday. Pune rural police also apprehended Jadhav's aide, a suspect in the Moose Wala murder case.

    Additional Director General ( Law and order ) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal is expected to brief media on the development on Monday morning.

    Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune district, the official said.

    He was on the run for a year. His and one Nagnath Suryavanshi's name cropped up in Moose Wala murder probe, the official said.

    Pune rural police intensified their search and arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

    Pune rural police arrested Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, last week in a case of MCOCA registered against him at Manchar police station. He was also interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

    Mumbai Police also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

    Pune rural sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official said.
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 06:18 am
