Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 15, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says entire Oppn stands with soldiers, govt

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility

highlights

  • Feb 15, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said going ahead with the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express was a befitting reply to the terrorists who perpetrated the Pulwama attacks in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.
    He said the decision to continue with the flagging off programme was inspired by the way Mumbai reacted by showing their resilience in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks.

  • Feb 15, 12:47 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 12:46 PM (IST)

    "Don't play into the hands of anti- national elements. They want to disturb our societal harmony. Defeat their designs. Dont get provoked. Maintain calm": IGP Jammu Zone

  • Feb 15, 12:40 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 12:39 PM (IST)

    We must not link it with any politics. I am happy that the leaders of the opposition are also talking as one voice: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav

  • Feb 15, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of CRPF personnel Tilak Raj who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack: ANI

  • Feb 15, 12:33 PM (IST)

    NSA Ajit Doval has held discussions with all the security forces and agencies on the Pulwama terror attack, reports ANI quoting sources.

  • Feb 15, 12:31 PM (IST)

    "Germany condemns terrorism in all forms. We are gravely shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Germany stand with its strategic partner India": Dr Jasper Wieck, Charge d'Affaires of the German Embassy in India

  • Feb 15, 12:24 PM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 12:19 PM (IST)

    There is incontrovertible evidence against Pakistan in this attack: FM Arun Jaitley told CNN News18.

  • Feb 15, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

  • Feb 15, 12:00 PM (IST)

    The entire opposition will stand together with our jawans and our Govt: Congress President Rahul Gandhi

  • Feb 15, 11:58 AM (IST)

    This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided: Congress President Rahul Gandhi

  • Feb 15, 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has cancelled his birthday celebrations scheduled for February 17 in the wake of Pulwama terror attack and appealed to party leaders and workers to not celebrate the event in any form: ANI

  • Feb 15, 11:35 AM (IST)

    Our party strongly condemns this terrorist attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. We appeal to the central government to find a lasting solution to this problem: BSP chief Mayawati on Pulwama terror attack

  • Feb 15, 11:27 AM (IST)

    I clearly blame the Pakistan government for this issues. I hope the Indian government gives a befitting reply to those who are behind this crime, said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the Pulwama terror attack.
    Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan) talks about Kartarpur Corridor, but their army chief does something else. Pakistan needs to change its strategy, Singh told CNN News18.

  • Feb 15, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Several persons on Friday congregated in Begumpura area in Aurangabad and burnt Pakistan's national flag in protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

  • Feb 15, 11:17 AM (IST)

    The mortal remains of the CRPF personnel killed in an audacious terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, will be sent to their homes across the country today afternoon, said officials.

  • Feb 15, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 11:15 AM (IST)

    The Nifty and Sensex correct after Prime Minister threatened 'appropriate response' to the Phulwana terror attack. What's spooked the market is his comment that 'defence forces have been given full freedom to respond'. The Sensex and Nifty are trading 249 and 93 points lower, respectively

  • Feb 15, 11:10 AM (IST)

    If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 11:07 AM (IST)

    I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 11:03 AM (IST)

    I would like to warn the terrorist agencies that they have committed a big mistake and will have to pay for it: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 11:01 AM (IST)

    I assure the country that the forces behind the Pulwama terror attack will get punished for their crime: PM Narendra Modi

  • Feb 15, 10:59 AM (IST)
  • Feb 15, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Ministry of Home Affairs will call an all-party meeting possibly tomorrow to brief them about the incident, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Feb 15, 10:55 AM (IST)

    The Centre has decided to withdraw Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Feb 15, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief shortly on CCS meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to soon leave for Srinagar.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.