Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says entire Oppn stands with soldiers, govt

Feb 15, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said going ahead with the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express was a befitting reply to the terrorists who perpetrated the Pulwama attacks in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.
He said the decision to continue with the flagging off programme was inspired by the way Mumbai reacted by showing their resilience in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks.
"Don't play into the hands of anti- national elements. They want to disturb our societal harmony. Defeat their designs. Dont get provoked. Maintain calm": IGP Jammu Zone
We must not link it with any politics. I am happy that the leaders of the opposition are also talking as one voice: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of CRPF personnel Tilak Raj who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack: ANI
NSA Ajit Doval has held discussions with all the security forces and agencies on the Pulwama terror attack, reports ANI quoting sources.
"Germany condemns terrorism in all forms. We are gravely shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Germany stand with its strategic partner India": Dr Jasper Wieck, Charge d'Affaires of the German Embassy in India
There is incontrovertible evidence against Pakistan in this attack: FM Arun Jaitley told CNN News18.
Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
The entire opposition will stand together with our jawans and our Govt: Congress President Rahul Gandhi
This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided: Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has cancelled his birthday celebrations scheduled for February 17 in the wake of Pulwama terror attack and appealed to party leaders and workers to not celebrate the event in any form: ANI
Our party strongly condemns this terrorist attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. We appeal to the central government to find a lasting solution to this problem: BSP chief Mayawati on Pulwama terror attack
I clearly blame the Pakistan government for this issues. I hope the Indian government gives a befitting reply to those who are behind this crime, said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the Pulwama terror attack.
Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan) talks about Kartarpur Corridor, but their army chief does something else. Pakistan needs to change its strategy, Singh told CNN News18.
Several persons on Friday congregated in Begumpura area in Aurangabad and burnt Pakistan's national flag in protest against the Pulwama terror attack.
J&K Governor failed in his primary responsibility, should visit the injured: Omar Abdullah
At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The mortal remains of the CRPF personnel killed in an audacious terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, will be sent to their homes across the country today afternoon, said officials.
The Nifty and Sensex correct after Prime Minister threatened 'appropriate response' to the Phulwana terror attack. What's spooked the market is his comment that 'defence forces have been given full freedom to respond'. The Sensex and Nifty are trading 249 and 93 points lower, respectively
If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake: PM Narendra Modi
I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack: PM Narendra Modi
I would like to warn the terrorist agencies that they have committed a big mistake and will have to pay for it: PM Narendra Modi
I assure the country that the forces behind the Pulwama terror attack will get punished for their crime: PM Narendra Modi
Ministry of Home Affairs will call an all-party meeting possibly tomorrow to brief them about the incident, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
The Centre has decided to withdraw Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief shortly on CCS meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to soon leave for Srinagar.