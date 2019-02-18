Pulwama terror attack LIVE: 2 more security personnel injured; encounter continues

Live now
Feb 18, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Security forces kill attack mastermind Kamran in encounter
2 militants killed in encounter: Reports
Internet shutdown in part of J&K
4 army men succumb to injuries after overnight encounter
UK warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir
India raises customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%
J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace
AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of 40 jawans
Palaniswami announces jobs to kin of slain TN CRPF men
Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post
Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia
All-party meeting passes resolution
All party meeting begins at the Parliament
Kohli postpones Indian Sports Honours
Indian High Commissioner to Pak arrives Delhi
‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier
Who is Masood Azhar and why is China blocking India from banning him at the UN?
JUST IN | CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY PAKISTAN IN POONCH IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. THE INDIAN ARMY IS RETALIATING
India calls back its Pakistan High Commissioner for consultation
Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans
Govt withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan
Cabinet meet on security underway
Suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
PM Modi said to chair Cabinet meet on security
Pulwama attack 'matter of grave concern': Pakistan
Centre blames Islamabad, appeals for ban on terror outfits breeding in Pakistan
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
Two more security personnel injured in the ongoing encounter in Pulwama. Firing is still going on.
Curfew relaxed in some areas of Jammu from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
NEWS FLASH: All India Cine Workers Association has announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry.
Pulwama type attacks will continue till Kashmir issue is resolved politically: Farooq Abdullah
Abdullah was speaking to a group of Kashmiri people who are stranded in Jammu and staying at a mosque in Bathindi area near his residence following imposition of curfew in the city on February 15.
Protest in the Punjab Assembly over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment on the Pulwama terror attack.
Navjot Sidhu had earlier landed in a controversy after he questioned, without naming Pakistan, "Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?"
"It (the terror attack) is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Navjot Sidhu had said.
However, he also said: "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"
Pakistan has called its High Commissioner to India back, to discuss the ongoing situation.
Pulwama terror attack mastermind Kamran, alias Ghazi, has been killed by security forces in Pinglana, Jammu and Kashmir.
Assam CM Sonowal likens Pulwama terror incident to 'attacks of Mughals'
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 17 likened the Pulwama terror incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, to the "attacks of Mughals".
2 militants have been killed in an encounter in Pinglan, Pulwama, reports suggest. Mufti Abdullah and Kamran were suspected to be masterminds of the attack on the CRPF convoy.
The encounter continues as security forces suspect one more militant is holed up.
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders are believed to be holed up in Pulwama. An encounter is on, reports suggest.
The bus service from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended for today, news agency ANI has reported.
Internet shutdown in part of J&K: 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Srinagar, Anantnag, Sopore, Bandipora, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramula, Handwara. 2G, 3G and 4G services have been snapped in Awantipora, Shopain, Pulwama, according to reports.
One civilian has been killed in Pulwama, according to news reports.
Four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV has reported.
Traders body calls for nationwide Bharat bandh today
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said during the bandh traders would observe a day long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states.
Pakistan claims to fulfilling sanctions obligations against JeM
In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack, India has highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF jawans, was not the handiwork of a single man but a group, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood said on February 17.
He also attributed the incident to security lapses somewhere. "The entire episode of Pulwama was not a job done by one man.. There would have been a whole team behind him," he told reporters after addressing a seminar on 'External Intelligence for National Security'.
The security withdrawal of Hurriyat leaders has started, News18 has reported.
Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.
Pulwama Terror Attack: President Kovind condemns, says nation has faced such challenges with courage, patience
President Ram Nath Kovind on February 17 described as a cowardly act the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed and said the nation has faced such challenges with courage and patience.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu has been sealed ahead of Mehbooba Mufti's visit, News18 has reported.