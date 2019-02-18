Pulwama terror attack LIVE: 2 more security personnel injured; encounter continues

Protest in the Punjab Assembly over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment on the Pulwama terror attack.

Navjot Sidhu had earlier landed in a controversy after he questioned, without naming Pakistan, "Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?"

"It (the terror attack) is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Navjot Sidhu had said.

However, he also said: "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"