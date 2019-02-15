Pulwama terror attack: India withdraws 'Most Favoured Nation' status given to Pakistan

The government withdrew the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to Pakistan in the wake of the gruesome terrorist attack by Jaish-E-Mohammad in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, which left over 39 CRPF personnel dead.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefed the media after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the attack. "The Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan stands withdrawn," Jaitley said.

"The Ministry of External Affairs will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan from the international community–based on the evidence of having a direct hand in such attacks," he added.

Jaitley also said that the security forces are taking all possible steps to ensure full security of the people and they will ensure that those who have committed this heinous act are made to pay a heavy cost.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Srinagar today to assess the situation further after which an all-party meeting will take place tomorrow.