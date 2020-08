Pulwama terror attack case: NIA files chargesheet against 19 people

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 25 filed a chargesheet in a special court against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead in Pulwama, South Kashmir, in 2019.

The "blind case" was solved by the NIA after piecing together the electronic evidence and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in different cases, officials said.

The 13,500-page chargesheet names people who were arrested from Pulwama for providing shelter and shooting the last video of Adil Dar, the suicide bomber who used around 200 kg of explosives in the vehicle that rammed into the CRPF convoy on February 14 last year, killing 40 personnel near Lethpora in South Kashmir.

This case, whose probe was led by NIA joint director Anil Shukla, also brings to light the use of e-commerce platforms by the planners in the terror module for purchase of high-end batteries, phones and some chemicals.

As many as seven people have been arrested so far by the NIA in this case, the officials said.

Besides Azhar, those charge-sheeted include seven terrorists who were killed in various encounters and four absconders, two of whom are still hiding in Jammu and Kashmir — one of them a local and the other a Pakistani national.

Two relatives of Masood Azhar — Abdula Rauf and Ammar Alvi — have been named in the chargesheet as the main conspirators behind the case. The dead include a nephew of JeM terrorist Mohammed Umar Farooq who had entered India through natural caves at the international border in Sambha in late 2018.



Masood Azhar Alvi, 52 years, Pakistani national

Rouf Asgar Alvi, 47 years, Pakistani national

Ammar Alvi, 46 years, Pakistani national

Shakir Bashir, 24 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K.

Insha Jan, 22 Years r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K

Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, 53 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K

Waiz-ul-Islam, 20 Years, r/o Srinagar, J&K

Mohd Abbas Rather, 31 Years, r/o Kakapura, Pulwama, J&K.

Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, 28 years, r/o Hajibal, Lalhar, Pulwama, J&K

Mohd Iqbal Rather, 25 years, r/o, Charar-e-Shareef, Budgam, J&K.

Mohd Ismail, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national

Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir

Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, 33 years, r/o Rajpura, Pulwama

Adil Ahmed Dar, 21 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir (Killed)

Muhammad Umar Farooq, 24 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

Mohd Kamran Ali, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, 19 years, r/o Bijbehera, Anantnag (Killed)

Mudasir Ahmad Khan, 24 years, r/o Awantipura, Pulwama (Killed)

Qari Yasir, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)



As reported by Hindustan Times, following is the list of 19 people named by the NIA in its charge sheet (With Inputs from PTI)