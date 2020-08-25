172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pulwama-terror-attack-case-nia-files-chargesheet-against-19-people-5754601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack case: NIA files chargesheet against 19 people

The 'blind case' was solved by the NIA after piecing together the electronic evidence and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in different cases, officials said

Moneycontrol News
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama attack last year
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama attack last year

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 25 filed a chargesheet in a special court against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead in Pulwama, South Kashmir, in 2019.

The "blind case" was solved by the NIA after piecing together the electronic evidence and statements of terrorists and their sympathisers arrested in different cases, officials said.

The 13,500-page chargesheet names people who were arrested from Pulwama for providing shelter and shooting the last video of Adil Dar, the suicide bomber who used around 200 kg of explosives in the vehicle that rammed into the CRPF convoy on February 14 last year, killing 40 personnel near Lethpora in South Kashmir.

Close

This case, whose probe was led by NIA joint director Anil Shukla, also brings to light the use of e-commerce platforms by the planners in the terror module for purchase of high-end batteries, phones and some chemicals.

related news

As many as seven people have been arrested so far by the NIA in this case, the officials said.

Besides Azhar, those charge-sheeted include seven terrorists who were killed in various encounters and four absconders, two of whom are still hiding in Jammu and Kashmir — one of them a local and the other a Pakistani national.

Two relatives of Masood Azhar — Abdula Rauf and Ammar Alvi — have been named in the chargesheet as the main conspirators behind the case. The dead include a nephew of JeM terrorist Mohammed Umar Farooq who had entered India through natural caves at the international border in Sambha in late 2018.

As reported by Hindustan Times, following is the list of 19 people named by the NIA in its charge sheet:

  1. Masood Azhar Alvi, 52 years, Pakistani national

  2. Rouf Asgar Alvi, 47 years, Pakistani national

  3. Ammar Alvi, 46 years, Pakistani national

  4. Shakir Bashir, 24 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K.

  5. Insha Jan, 22 Years r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K

  6. Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, 53 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K

  7. Waiz-ul-Islam, 20 Years, r/o Srinagar, J&K

  8. Mohd Abbas Rather, 31 Years, r/o Kakapura, Pulwama, J&K.

  9. Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, 28 years, r/o Hajibal, Lalhar, Pulwama, J&K

  10. Mohd Iqbal Rather, 25 years, r/o, Charar-e-Shareef, Budgam, J&K.

  11. Mohd Ismail, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national

  12. Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir

  13. Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, 33 years, r/o Rajpura, Pulwama

  14. Adil Ahmed Dar, 21 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir (Killed)

  15. Muhammad Umar Farooq, 24 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

  16. Mohd Kamran Ali, 25 years,  r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

  17. Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, 19 years, r/o Bijbehera, Anantnag  (Killed)

  18. Mudasir Ahmad Khan, 24 years, r/o Awantipura, Pulwama (Killed)

  19. Qari Yasir, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

(With Inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NIA #Pulwama attack

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.