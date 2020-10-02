Prison Radio: On Gandhi Jayanti, Sabarmati Central Jail inmates get their own radio station

Prison Radio, a special radio channel for Sabarmati Central Jail inmates, was inaugurated by Dr KLN Rao, additional director general of police and inspector general (prisons), Gujarat Police, on October 2, 2020, to mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The channel will run from 8 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on a daily basis for the over 3,000 inmates of the jail.

Starting October 2, prisoners who have completed their jail term will walk out of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail to the sound of a trumpet and a farewell note that will be played on the Prison Radio station, reported the Indian Express.

The Prison Radio initiative was launched by the Gujarat Police. The radio station will broadcast storytelling sessions by jail inmates, Hindi and Gujarati songs, health updates, counselling sessions, interviews, and informative bulletins about government schemes that may benefit the prisoners.

Speaking about the initiative, Rao said, “During lockdown we realised how frustrating it is to sit at home being cut off from the rest of the world. Have we ever thought how tough it is for the prisoners who have spent years staying inside a prison, cut off from their families?"

"There are over 3,000 inmates at our prison and every one of them has a story to tell. The radio station will allow them an opportunity to share their stories, about how the times spent here have brought a change in their lives or otherwise and what they now aspire to be once they are sent back to society," he added.

The Sabarmati Central Jail was established in 1851 and is considered a site of historical importance as Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned there from March 11, 1922 to March 20, 1922.