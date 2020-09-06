President, PM Modi to address Governors' Conference on NEP 2020: All you need to know

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) on September 7 through video conference.

The Governors' Conference on NEP

The conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education' has been organised by the Ministry of Education.

It will be attended by education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities and other senior officials.

Those participating in the conference will discuss NEP 2020, which is the first education policy announced after 34 years. The previous policy was introduced in 1986.

The Prime Minister’s Office noted in a statement that various webinars, virtual conferences and conclaves on various aspects of NEP 2020 are being organised across the country.

Watch: Explained | NEP clears the road to multi-disciplinary curriculum

Unveiled in late July, NEP 2020 aims to turn India into an “equitable and vibrant knowledge society”. The education policy envisions an “India-centred education system” that contributes directly to transforming India into a superpower.