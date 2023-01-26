English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    President Droupadi Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th Republic Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

    President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the Republic Day, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day

    President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day

    Six Agniveers will be part of the Navy's marching contingent during the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday when the ceremonial parade will take place on the Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour.

    This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on the eve of the celebrations.

    President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the Republic Day, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

    The military assets which will be displayed during the parade include made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, officials had earlier said.