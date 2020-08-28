172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pranab-mukherjee-still-in-deep-coma-but-haemodynamically-stable-doctors-5767471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.

PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday. A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

