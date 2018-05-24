PNB fraud case: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to cadre

In a fresh twist to the PNB fraud case, CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who is overseeing the probe, has been prematurely repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura.

The move comes as the agency is planning to file a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Three other officers of the CBI - Joint Director (STF) and Special Crime Nina Singh, DIG Anish Prasad and Superintendent of Police R Gopal Krishna Rao - have also been repatriated to their respective cadres, as per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

While Nina is an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from Rajasthan cadre, the remaining three IPS officers are of Tripura cadre.

According to the order, Rajiv, Nina and Rao will have to join their respective cadres with immediate effect while Prasad will have to return on June 2.