    PM Narendra Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site

    Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi bridge collapse site and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations.

    Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

    Before he arrived at the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location.

    The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.

    The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.

    The PM will meet at least six injured victims at the Morbi Civil hospital.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat #Morbi bridge collapse #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:56 pm
