MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on election win

Justin Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections in Canada but failed to get the majority he wanted.

PTI
September 22, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on September 22 on his election win, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted.

He, however, leads a strong minority government that won't be toppled by the opposition anytime soon.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues."
PTI
Tags: #Canada #India #Justin Trudeau #Narendra Modi #world
first published: Sep 22, 2021 10:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.