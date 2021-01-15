MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to flag off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

Modi will launch new broad-gauge line and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

January 15, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadiya, where the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel is located, on Sunday to boost seamless connectivity to the tirbal region in Gujarat. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday that Modi will also inaugurate several other railway projects related to Gujarat during the event via video-conferencing.

He will launch new broad-gauge line and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

"These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification," the PMO said.

The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of the Narmada river, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while helping generate new employment and business opportunities, it added.

The eight trains being flagged off will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Indian Railways #Narendra Modi #Statue of Unity
first published: Jan 15, 2021 07:41 pm

