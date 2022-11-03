English
    PM Modi to address programme to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

    PTI
    November 03, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme to mark the 'Vigilance Awareness Week' of the Central Vigilance Commission on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

    An official statement said Modi will also launch the new 'Complaint Management System' portal of the CVC.

    The portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

    He will also release a series of pictorial booklets on "Ethics and Good Practices"; Compilation of best practices on "Preventive Vigilance" and Special issue "VIGEYE-VANI" on public procurement.

    The CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in every sphere of life.

    This year, it is being observed from October 31 to November 6 with the theme of "Corruption-free India for a developed nation".

    The prime minister will also award prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the theme, it said.
