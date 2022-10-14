English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on October 21

    Though officials were tight-lipped about the prime minister's proposed visit to the Himalayan temples, sources said he would offer prayers at the temples and review the reconstruction projects underway there.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    The district administration has started its preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples ahead of Diwali on October 21.

    Though officials were tight-lipped about the prime minister's proposed visit to the Himalayan temples, sources said he would offer prayers at the temples and review the reconstruction projects underway there.

    The prime minister would first visit Kedarnath where he will perform a puja and assess the ongoing work there. He will then pay obeisance at Badrinath Temple and review the projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan, the sources said.

    He is also likely to visit the border village of Maana and interact with the villagers and jawans, sources said, adding preparations for Modi's proposed visit have been afoot for nearly a week.
    PTI
    Tags: #Badrinath #Current Affairs #India #Kedarnath #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 02:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.