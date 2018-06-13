App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi invites Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to take fitness challenge

The fitness challenge was pioneered by Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited recently appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, to take the viral 'Fitness Challenge'.

He also invited table-tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of IPS officers to take the challenge.

Kumaraswamy responded to PM Modi's invitation through a tweet. He thanked the Prime Minister for his invitation but said that he was more concerned about the 'fitness' of his state.

The fitness challenge has been doing the rounds on social media platform Twitter where Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, had first invited Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton champion Saina Nehwal to post their videos/photograhs while working out.

This was a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign. The move was to encourage fitness among the youth. The Olympic silver medalist was seen doing push-ups while inviting youngsters to join in and take the challenge.


The sportspersons instantly responded by posting their videos while working out. Virat Kohli invited Prime Minister Modi and his wife Anushka Sharma to join the fitness challenge.

What followed was a chain of celebrities tagging their fellow colleagues to take the challenge, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati and many more.

Meanwhile, as a response to PM Modi accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken to Twitter and challenged him to reduce soaring fuel prices in the country.

 

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:10 am

