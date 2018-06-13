PM Modi invites Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to take fitness challenge

The fitness challenge was pioneered by Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited recently appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, to take the viral 'Fitness Challenge'.He also invited table-tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of IPS officers to take the challenge.
I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:
Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.
India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.
The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
Kumaraswamy responded to PM Modi's invitation through a tweet. He thanked the Prime Minister for his invitation but said that he was more concerned about the 'fitness' of his state.
Dear @narendramodi ji
I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health
I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.
Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018
The fitness challenge has been doing the rounds on social media platform Twitter where Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, had first invited Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton champion Saina Nehwal to post their videos/photograhs while working out.This was a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign. The move was to encourage fitness among the youth. The Olympic silver medalist was seen doing push-ups while inviting youngsters to join in and take the challenge.
#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
The sportspersons instantly responded by posting their videos while working out. Virat Kohli invited Prime Minister Modi and his wife Anushka Sharma to join the fitness challenge.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
What followed was a chain of celebrities tagging their fellow colleagues to take the challenge, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati and many more.Meanwhile, as a response to PM Modi accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken to Twitter and challenged him to reduce soaring fuel prices in the country.
Dear PM,
Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me:
Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so.
I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018