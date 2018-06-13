PM Modi invites Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to take fitness challenge

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited recently appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, to take the viral 'Fitness Challenge'.

He also invited table-tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of IPS officers to take the challenge.

Kumaraswamy responded to PM Modi's invitation through a tweet. He thanked the Prime Minister for his invitation but said that he was more concerned about the 'fitness' of his state.



Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018



The fitness challenge has been doing the rounds on social media platform Twitter where Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, had first invited Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton champion Saina Nehwal to post their videos/photograhs while working out.

This was a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign. The move was to encourage fitness among the youth. The Olympic silver medalist was seen doing push-ups while inviting youngsters to join in and take the challenge.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

The sportspersons instantly responded by posting their videos while working out. Virat Kohli invited Prime Minister Modi and his wife Anushka Sharma to join the fitness challenge.

What followed was a chain of celebrities tagging their fellow colleagues to take the challenge, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati and many more.

Meanwhile, as a response to PM Modi accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken to Twitter and challenged him to reduce soaring fuel prices in the country.