English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur

    The AIIMS -- whose foundational stone was also laid by the prime minister in October 2017 -- has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

    PTI
    October 05, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the fully functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

    The AIIMS -- whose foundational stone was also laid by the prime minister in October 2017 -- has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

    AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

    Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc., Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block.

    The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.

    Close

    The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS course and 60 students for nursing courses every year. Modi will also address a public meeting at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur.

    The prime minister will later participate in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.
    PTI
    Tags: #AIIMS #Bilaspur #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.