English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi in Ayodhya on Diwali eve

    PM Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later, perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali on Sunday to have "darshan" and perform a "puja" at the Ram temple.

    Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later, perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.

    The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that Modi will be participating in the celebrations.

    More than 15 lakh "diyas" (earthen lamps) will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.

    Close

    Modi will also witness a 3-D "holographic projection mapping show" at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the PMO said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Diwali #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 11:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.