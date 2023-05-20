English
    PM congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka

    The swearing-in ceremony was held exactly a week after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka with 135 seats in the 224-member House.

    PTI
    May 20, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (Representative Image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.

    Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers. "Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

    The swearing-in ceremony was held exactly a week after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka with 135 seats in the 224-member House.

    PTI
