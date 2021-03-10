English
Petrol, diesel under GST | Centre open to discussions: Anurag Thakur

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Anurag Thakur said the GST Council had so far not recommended placing GST on petrol and diesel.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

Union Minister of State for finance Anurag Thakur said on March 9 that the government was open to a discussion on bringing petroleum products and LPG under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system.

It depends on the members of the GST Council, Thakur said while speaking to Times Now outside Parliament.

The prices of petrol and diesel are at a record high across the country, with taxes accounting for the bulk of the costs.

Also read: Fuel price woes | Govt may cut taxes on petrol, diesel ahead of state elections

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the GST Council had so far not recommended placing GST on petrol and diesel.

"As per the section 9(2) of the CGST Act, inclusion of these products in GST will require recommendation of the GST Council. So far, the GST Council has not made any recommendation for inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST," Thakur said.

Economists at State Bank of India (SBI) are of the view that the cost of petrol and diesel can be lowered to Rs 75 per litre and Rs 68 per litre respectively, if brought under the ambit of the GST system.
TAGS: #Anurag Thakur #diesel #GST #petrol
first published: Mar 10, 2021 08:34 am

