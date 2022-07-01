English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    People should work together to maintain unity: Amartya Sen

    "I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say yes'. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear," the celebrated economist said at the inauguration of Amartya Research Centre in Salt Lake area.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
    File photo of Amartya Sen.

    File photo of Amartya Sen.

    Expressing concern over the current state of affairs in India, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who was in the city on Thursday, said people should work towards maintaining unity. He also said that divisions should not be made on religious lines.

    "I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say yes'. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear," the celebrated economist said at the inauguration of Amartya Research Centre in Salt Lake area.

    "I want the country to be united. I don't want division in a country that was historically liberal. We have to work together," he said.

    Asserting that India cannot belong only to the Hindus or to the Muslims, the octogenarian stressed on the need to stay united in line with the country's traditions. "India cannot be (a country) of Hindus only. Again, Muslims alone cannot make India. Everyone has to work together," Sen added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amartya Sen #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 06:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.