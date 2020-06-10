App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliamentary panels cannot meet virtually without amending rules; oversight stymied: Shashi Tharoor

His remarks come days after it emerged that a meeting of the parliamentary panel on Information Technology, headed by Tharoor, was scheduled for June 17 during which officials of the information and technology ministry were to be called for a briefing on the government's coronavirus-tracking Aarogya Setu application and related issues of data security and privacy of citizens.

PTI

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has informed him that parliamentary committees cannot meet virtually without the rules being formally amended and asserted that this has stymied the prospects of "meaningful oversight" of the government's actions.

His remarks come days after it emerged that a meeting of the parliamentary panel on Information Technology, headed by Tharoor, was scheduled for June 17 during which officials of the information and technology ministry were to be called for a briefing on the government's coronavirus-tracking Aarogya Setu application and related issues of data security and privacy of citizens.

Earlier, it was stated that the IT panel will meet virtually or in person on June 17, but after clarity on the issue of holding panel meetings via video conferencing and an in-person session not possible amid rising COVID-19 cases, the meeting was cancelled, sources said.

Close

"Hon.Speaker Om Birla informed me today that Parliamentary Committees cannot meet virtually without the rules being formally amended, under a procedure that will involve the Rules Committee and be passed by the whole Parliament. This has stymied the prospects of meaningful oversight," Tharoor tweeted.

related news

"Parliamentary accountability is at the heart of our constitutional system of democracy. Not being able to pursue it may prove to be yet another stake in that heart. I intend to explore ways of doing our work by email for now, without meetings," he said.

Sources said the panel will now ask questions from ministries via email on important issues that require parliamentary oversight.

Tharoor has repeatedly demanded allowing parliamentary panel meetings via video conferencing.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Politics #Shashi Tharoor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Households borrowed more in Q4FY20 amid COVID-19 related hardships: RBI study

Households borrowed more in Q4FY20 amid COVID-19 related hardships: RBI study

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai records 1,567 new COVID-19 cases; 97 patients die: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai records 1,567 new COVID-19 cases; 97 patients die: BMC

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.