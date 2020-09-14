Live now
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Lok Sabha adjourns for the day. Will reconvene at 3 PM tomorrow.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament began from today (September 14) under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. It will continue till October 1. For the Monsoon Session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the session with the opposition demanding a discussion on them.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the courage of soldiers guarding the borders "I believe that all members of the Parliament (MPs) will give an unequivocal message to the soldiers that the country stands with them," he said.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Two bills--The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill- passed. Lok Sabha adjourns for the day at 1:15 PM. Will reconvene on September 15 at 3 PM. Speaker thanks members for cooperating.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | A remark on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by TMC MP Sougata Roy was expunged by the House. "Commenting on attire, being a senior member, what is he talking about? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to the womenfolk,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Finance Minister introduces a Bill to withdraw Banking Regulation Law 1949 . The motion has been adopted by the House. "The Bill proposes alterations in banks. It infringes upon the federal structure of the society," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposing the Bill
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar introduces Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020. The Bill provides for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers' produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves a motion to withdraw a Bill to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced on March 3, 2020. Later, on June 26, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 was promulgated. The House adopts the motion to withdraw the Bill.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries: Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, in Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Maximum cases and deaths have primarily been reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 Lakh cases: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaks in Lok Sabha regarding COVID19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government of India.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates | NCP's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule says that the biggest challenge right now in the country is the issue of economic crisis and unemployment. "I think on the first day what we should have discussed in the parliament is the state of economy, pandemic and challenges of unemployment," she said.