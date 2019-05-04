App
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panel discussion on 'Election 2019 - The Road Ahead'

Moneycontrol organized a panel discussion moderated by Sakshi Batra to gauge if the phases which concluded have had a specific theme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The fifth phase of the voting exercise to select the 17th Lok Sabha will be held on May 6 and the remaining two phases will wrap up on May 19.

Moneycontrol organized a panel discussion moderated by Sakshi Batra to gauge if the phases which concluded have had a specific theme.

The panellists for the discussion included Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary; BJP Spokesperson, Syed Zafar Islam and Congress Spokesperson, Vinayak Dalmia.
First Published on May 4, 2019 09:36 am

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

