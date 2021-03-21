English
PAN card will become inoperative, if you don't link it with Aadhaar before April 1

The last date to link the documents is March 31, 2021 unless the government extends the deadline again. After the deadline ends, all the PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative". You will not be able to do any financial transaction if your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar.

Moneycontrol News
March 21, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

Your Permanent Account Number (PAN card) will turn useless from April 1, if you don't link it to your Aadhaar card. Linking PAN with Aadhaar had been extended several times by the central government.

The last date to link the documents is March 31, 2021, unless the government extends the deadline again. After the deadline ends, all the PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative". You will not be able to do any financial transaction if your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar.

A penalty of Rs 10,000 may apply as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act if you fail to link the two documents by the deadline and your PAN becomes inoperative and it will be assumed that your PAN has not been furnished as required by the law.

Opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares, and even making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000 are the several purposes for which a PAN card is mandatory.

Here's how you can link PAN and Aadhaar card

-You can go to the income tax department's e-filing portal to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

-Click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.

-You need to fill PAN number, Aadhaar number, and name.

-Fill in the CAPTCHA.

-Click at the 'Link Aadhaar' option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

-The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

Here's how you can link PAN and Aadhaar card through SMS:

If you are unable to link your PAN and Aadhaar using the e-filing website of the department, then you can link your PAN with the Aadhaar number by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. In order to do so, you need to type UIDPAN and send it.

Here is the format: UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar manuallyIf you wish to link your PAN card and Aadhaar manually, you can visit a service centre for PAN. You will be required to fill in a form 'Annexure-I' along with supporting documents - a copy of the PAN card and the Aadhaar card. Unlike online services, this service is not free of charge. An individual is required to pay a prescribed fee to them.
TAGS: #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #PAN card #personal finance
first published: Mar 21, 2021 01:56 pm

