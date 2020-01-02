Pakistan shells border areas in Poonch, first ceasefire violation of 2020

The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.
The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.
The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in district Poonch around 2100 hours on Wednesday", the spokesman said.
The firing stopped at 2330 hours.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 09:58 am