    One killed, three hurt as building slab collapses in Navi Mumbai

    The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm in the ground plus three-storey building located in sector 6, an official said.

    PTI
    August 24, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST
    Locals gather near the collapsed ceiling slab of Tulsi Bhavan (PTI photo)

    Mumbai, Aug 23 One person was killed and three others injured when the slab of a residential building collapsed on them at Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, police said citing preliminary information.

    The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm in the ground plus three-storey building located in sector 6, an official said.

    Personnel of the Fire Brigade and police rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.

    The injured persons were rushed to a civic hospital, he added.

    first published: Aug 24, 2023 12:23 am

