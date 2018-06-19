App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola fires driver who refused to drop passenger to a Muslim area

The driver spoke rudely to the passenger and called his destination Jamia Nagar a filthy locality

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cab aggregator Ola has fired a driver who refused to drop a passenger to Jamia Nagar, Delhi, as he claimed the area was Muslim-dominant and weird people lived there.

As per a report by Asian Age, 30-year-old Asad Ashraf, a journalist by profession, hired an Ola cab to return home after celebrating Eid on Sunday.

However, as soon as Ashraf boarded the cab and gave the OTP to Ashok Kumar, the driver, Kumar realised that Ashraf's destination was Jamia Nagar and started driving in the wrong direction.

On being confronted the driver spoke rudely to Ashraf and called Jamia Nagar a filthy locality. He also asked the journalist to get off and threatened him with dire consequences if he refused to do so. Then he dropped Ashraf at a secluded spot and sped off.

Ashraf immediately raised an emergency alarm on the app – a feature provided by Ola. He also got a call from an executive from Ola ensuring immediate action. However, when no action was taken even after one hour, Ashraf filed a complaint with Delhi Police.

Ashraf also tweeted the details of the incident, invoking strong reactions from Twitterati, who slammed Ola for taking timely action.

Later Ola tweeted stating that they don't support any form of discrimination and that they have taken the driver off the roads.

First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:48 pm

tags #Ola #Trending News

