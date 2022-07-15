English
    Odisha to promote chess in schools, colleges: CM Naveen Patnaik

    PTI
    July 15, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
    Representative Image.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said his government will promote chess at schools and colleges. Handing the Chess Olympiad relay torch to Padmini Rout at a function in Loka Seva Bhavan, he said it was a proud moment for India as it was hosting such an international event on the 75th year of its Independence.


    Handing the Chess Olympiad relay torch to Padmini Rout at a function in Loka Seva Bhavan, he said it was a proud moment for India as it was hosting such an international event on the 75th year of its Independence.


    Kiran Manisha Mohanty brought the relay torch to the Loka Seva Bhavan and handed it to the chief patron of All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA), Achyuta Samant. The chief minister received the torch from Samant. Both Kiran and Padmini are celebrated international chess players from Odisha.


    As many as six players from the state will participate in the olympiad to be held in Chennai. Both Kiran and Padmini are celebrated international chess players from Odisha. Patnaik said some of the state’s players have done exceedingly well at national and international chess events.


    ”We also organised the World Junior Chess Championship in 2016. We intend to further strengthen the game across the state, especially in schools,” he said.

    He said chess is a game that can be easily taught as not much infrastructure or equipment is required. ”We will create competitions at school and college levels regularly and promote the game in a professional manner,” Patnaik said.


    Congratulating the organisers of the olympiad, the chief minister said that probably for the first time in India representatives from around 200 countries will participate in a sports event. India has produced some of the best chess players in the world and this event will further promote the game, he said.

    The relay torch was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 19, and he handed it to Grand Master Viswanathan Anand. Odisha Sports Minister TK Behera said the state is building international standard sports infrastructure and hosting global events successfully.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 05:23 pm
