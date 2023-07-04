Odisha records 31% deficient rain, situation likely to change this week: IMD

File Image

Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) Odisha has received 171.7 mm of rainfall, 31 per cent less than normal due to the prevalence of a weak monsoon which has affected agricultural activities across the state, the IMD said.

The state received deficient rainfall between June 1 to July 4 compared to the normal of 247.4 mm, it said.

However, Deogarh district recorded 331.8 mm rainfall, the highest in the state during the period, which is 41 per cent more than the normal of 238.9 mm. Rayagada on the other received the least rainfall of 56.7 mm against the normal of 213.9 mm, marking a departure of 73 per cent during the same period.

Deficient rainfall of 68 per cent and 65 per cent were recorded in Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts respectively. The actual rainfall in the two districts till Monday was 85.6 mm and 78.2 mm respectively. The coastal districts of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Ganjam along with the southern districts of Gajapati, Koraput and Nabarangpur and Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada in the west are the worst hit. The rain deficit in these districts ranged 22 to 57 per cent, the weatherman said.

The state as a whole received only 3.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, which is 62 per cent less than the normal precipitation of 9.4 mm. The IMD in its midday bulletin on Tuesday said that though the southwest monsoon was subdued over Odisha, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati districts of the state. The IMD issued a yellow warning in these areas for the next five days.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj by 8.30 am of Wednesday, it said.