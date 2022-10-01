English
    Odisha extends deadline for High Security Registration Plate by one month

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

    The Odisha government has extended the deadline for fixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 by one month.

    The State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday issued a notification revising the previous deadline set for fixation of the HSRP on vehicles with registration number ending with 1,2,3 and 4 by September 30. Now the new deadline will be October 31.

    Similarly, November 30 and December 31 is the deadline for the Odisha registration vehicles with registration number ending with 5 and 6 and 7 and 8, respectively. The vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 9 and 0 will have to affix the HSRP by January 31, 2023.

    Due to non-availability of required infrastructures for fixation of the HSRP within the short time, the Orissa High Court had asked the state government to extend the deadline for one month while hearing a petition. The government revised the deadline as the people across the state raised a hue and cry against it and demanded extension of the deadline due to lack of required logistics for making and fixing the HSRP on vehicles.

    A petition was made in the Orissa High Court which asked the state government to inform whether the deadline could be extended. The Odisha transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1, 2022 for all classes of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

    Meanwhile, all new vehicles are now being given instant HSRP at the sale counter itself.
    #HSRP #Odisha goverment #State Transport Authority
    Oct 1, 2022
