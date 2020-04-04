App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Odisha govt launches online quiz to engage people amid lockdown

The initiative by the State Transport Authority (STA) will continue till the end of the 21-day lockdown and 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha transport department on April 4 introduced an online quiz competition on road safety in an effort to keep people engaged during the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the state-imposed total shutdown in three cities.

The names of five winners will be announced every day and they will get Rs 1,000 each, Transport Commissioner Sanjeev Panda said.

"As most of the citizens remain indoors, we are introducing few activities relating to road safety to have a meaningful and enriching experience," Panda said, adding, participants can also get latest updates regarding motor vehicle rules. He hoped that with enhanced knowledge, citizens will be more responsible on the road and help the society in improving traffic culture.

The quiz will feature 20 questions.

The state government has imposed a total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the three cities for 48 hours from 8 pm on April 3 during which all essential supplies have been suspended. Only a handful of medicine stores are open with special permission.

Elsewhere in the state, the ongoing lockdown remained in force and essential supplies were available.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Odisha #State Transport Authority

