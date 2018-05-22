North, South Korea showed complex issues can be settled through peaceful negotiations: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said the way North and South Korea decided to walk the path of "peaceful engagement" was an encouraging signal to the entire world that complex issues could only be settled through peaceful negotiations.

Mufti, who met victims of cross-border firing in the Arnia and R S Pura sectors of Jammu district today, said the people of the state had gone through "very tough times" in the past and wanted to live a peaceful life.

She visited the residence of Tarseem Lal and Manjeet Kour, who were killed in Pakistan firing in the Mangu Chak belt of the R S Pura sector on Saturday.

Talking to the people there, the chief minister said the Centre's move of halting security operations during the holy month of Ramzan had kindled hope among the people, who had "expected positive reciprocation by all stakeholders".

She said that world over people were engaging in peaceful engagements to resolve issues "as acrimony and violence has led them nowhere".

"The way North and South Korea decided to walk the path of peaceful engagement is an encouraging signal to the entire world that issues, no matter how complex they are, can only be resolved through peaceful negotiations, as violence only kills," she said.

Mufti disbursed cash assistance of Rs one lakh each to the families of those killed in cross-border firings.

She also directed the Jammu divisional administration to prepare a report on the damage caused to houses and dwelling units during the cross-border firing.