Noida police announces reward on arrest of politician who 'assaulted' woman

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

    The Noida police on August 8 announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside a housing society here.

    Tyagi was Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society. The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society's common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

    Later, charges under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added against him, according to officials. "A reward of Rs 25000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar," the police said in a statement.

    Tyagi, absconding since Friday night, has also been booked in a case under Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly misusing the Uttar Pradesh government symbol on his car, officials said. While Opposition has claimed Tyagi is a member of the BJP, the ruling party has denied any link.
