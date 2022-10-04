English
    Noida International Airport: Runway, ATC tower construction in full swing; first phase to be completed by 2024

    The airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Noida International Airport will be India’s first net-zero emission airport. (Image: AP)

    The construction of the runway, terminal, and ATC tower has begun in full swing at the Noida International Airport (NIA) site, according to an official release.

    NIA's foundation stone was laid on November 25, 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the first phase of the airport is scheduled for completion in 2024. The airport will have one terminal and a runway, it added.

    Tata Projects has been selected as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for NIA by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL). The company was selected from three shortlisted teams with experience in designing, procuring, and constructing large infrastructure projects.

    Officials said Tata Projects would build the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings. The airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design.

    In another development, YIAPL selected ICAD Holding as Master System Integrator consultant for Noida airport. ICAD will support the airport with the systems integration design, integration programme management, and integration of ICT and Airport Systems. ICAD will also lead the core airport systems implementation and integration, according to the release.

    According to the YIAPL, Noida International Airport will set a new benchmark for digital airports by implementing state-of-the-art technology to facilitate seamless and mostly contactless travel through the airport.

    The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. Noida International Airport will be a digital airport, enabling contactless travel and personalised services for families, the elderly and business travellers.
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 04:47 pm
