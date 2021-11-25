MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport

The airport is a key infrastructure project of Yogi Adityanath government in UP, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022. It will be India’s first net-zero emission airport.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, about 100 kilometers from New Delhi. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries were also present in the ceremony. (Image: AP)
PM Modi said that the Noida International Airport at Jewar would become the “logistics gateway of northern India” and will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AP)
The airport is a key infrastructure project of Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022. It will be India’s first net-zero emission airport. (Image: AP)
The airport is spread over more than 1,300 hectares and will developed by Zurich Airport International AG. The airport will be built over four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials. The first phase of the airport to be completed by 2024. (Image: AP)
