In Pics | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, about 100 kilometres from New Delhi. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries were also present in the ceremony. (Image: AP)

PM Modi said that the Noida International Airport at Jewar would become the “logistics gateway of northern India” and will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AP)

The airport is a key infrastructure project of Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022. It will be India’s first net-zero emission airport. (Image: AP)