App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No mention of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram note, here's what Donald Trump wrote

On noticing the missing mention of Gandhi in Trump's note, many people took to Twitter to point the same out. Some even compared his note with that of his predecessor and former US President Barack Obama.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During his February 24 visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump left a message in the visitor's book. But the absence of any mention of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi drew a lot of eyeballs.

In his note in the book, President Trump wrote, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for this wonderful visit."

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram. The American leader and his wife even tried their hands a spinning the 'charkha'. Following this, they headed to the Motera stadium in the city to address the crowd gathered for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Close

On noticing the missing mention of Gandhi in Trump's note, many people took to Twitter to point out the same. Some even compared his note with that of his predecessor and former US President Barack Obama.

related news

On his 2010 visit to India, Obama visited the Mani Bhavan, Gandhi's house located in South Mumbai, where he also left a note in the visitor's book.

"I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world," Obama wrote.

Congress leader Manish Tewari also shared an image of a note by Obama, mentioning that it was one he had written possibly at Rajghat or Sabarmati.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #Namaste Trump #Trump's India tour

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.