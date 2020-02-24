No mention of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram note, here's what Donald Trump wrote

During his February 24 visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump left a message in the visitor's book. But the absence of any mention of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi drew a lot of eyeballs.



Gujarat: US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!' pic.twitter.com/mxpJbSMg4W

— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

In his note in the book, President Trump wrote, "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for this wonderful visit."

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram. The American leader and his wife even tried their hands a spinning the 'charkha'. Following this, they headed to the Motera stadium in the city to address the crowd gathered for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

On noticing the missing mention of Gandhi in Trump's note, many people took to Twitter to point out the same. Some even compared his note with that of his predecessor and former US President Barack Obama.

On his 2010 visit to India, Obama visited the Mani Bhavan, Gandhi's house located in South Mumbai, where he also left a note in the visitor's book.

"I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world," Obama wrote.

Congress leader Manish Tewari also shared an image of a note by Obama, mentioning that it was one he had written possibly at Rajghat or Sabarmati.