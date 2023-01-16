NHAI implementing Advance Traffic Management System on highways to reduce accidents

(Representative image: Reuters)

The NHAI on Monday said Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on national highways and expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a statement said ATMS has been implemented for around 3,000 kilometres of national highways.

Further, NHAI said ATMS is also being installed on projects under implementation such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

NHAI is also looking at leveraging GIS technology for analyzing drone videos and Network Survey Vehicle data for identifying safety issues on highways, it added.

The statement also said NHAI is focusing on training to enhance engineering measures for improving road safety. It is imparting a mandatory 15-day road safety audit training to its engineers.

According to the statement, the completion of training has been made a key criterion for the promotion of engineers to the post of manager and deputy general manager.