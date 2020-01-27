NGT seeks response from Centre on plea for supply of water in Rewari

The National Green Tribunal on January 27 sought response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking execution of its order to make arrangements for supplying drinking water in a village in Rewari district of Haryana as underground water in the area was contaminated. A bench comprising Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore and expert member Siddhanta Das issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Ground Water Authority, Haryana state pollution control board and others.

"Notice made returnable within two weeks," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Raghunath Singh seeking execution of the May 13, 2019 order which directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to make arrangements for supplying drinking water in a village in Haryana's Rewari district.

"We direct CGWA and HSPCB to make complete assessment of the affected areas and immediate arrangement be made for supplying drinking water to the villages at the area in question.

"In case industrial units are found to be responsible for contamination of groundwater and air and water pollution in the area, action may be taken against the units in accordance with law," the bench had said in its order.

The NGT had passed the order after taking note of a report filed by the CGWA and Central Pollution Control Board which revealed that underground water is contaminated.

Singh had sought direction to authorities concerned to take appropriate action with respect to the management of the polluted state of groundwater and to provide drinking water in the affected nearby villages.