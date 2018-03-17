News LIVE: Govt working with holistic approach to solve farmers problems, says PM Modi

Live now
Mar 17, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore issued to NSIC against 100% margin: UBI
Congress Plenary session: BJP spreading anger, hatred, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress to adopt 'pragmatic approach' for cooperation with like-minded parties
Trump fires FBI official for unauthorised disclosure to media
Centre working with states to ensure farmers get declared MSP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said MSP for crops will be at least 1.5 times the production cost so as to boost farmers' incomes and the Centre is working with states to ensure that they get the benefit of the support prices.
Modi also said that many people are spreading rumours regarding the minimum support price (MSP) and creating a gloomy atmosphere. He said all input costs would be included while fixing MSPs of various crops and this decision would help double farm income by 2022.
Addressing the Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 at Pusa agri complex here, he asked farmers to grow more oilseeds to reduce the country's dependence on imports of cooking oil. Besides, he appealed to them to reduce the consumption of urea by at least half by 2022. Modi also urged farmers not to burn crop residue as it leads to air pollution and affects soil fertility.
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign Ministry
Russia announced today it will expel 23 British diplomats and halt the activities of the British Council in response to London's "provocative" measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.
"Twenty three diplomatic staff at the British embassy in Moscow are declared persona non grata and to be expelled within a week," the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the British ambassador Laurie Bristow.
It said the move was a response to Britain's "provocative actions" and "baseless accusations over the incident in Salisbury on March 4," referring to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, which Britain has blamed on Russia.
Russia also said it was halting the activities of the British Council, Britain's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, across the country.
"Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in Russia, its activity is halted," the foreign ministry said. And the ministry had also warned Britain that "if further unfriendly actions are taken towards Russia, the Russian side retains the right to take other answering measures."
JUST IN | Lalu Yadav has been brought to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi after he complained of health issues.
AAP leader H S Phoolka favours autonomy for AAP Punjab unit, not a split
Senior AAP leader H S Phoolka today asked party legislators in Punjab to seek "autonomy" for the state unit rather than forming a separate party "in the best interest" of the state, a day after majority of AAP MLAs contemplated a split.
Giving his views for the first time after party chief Arvind Kejriwal's apology to a former minister which pushed the state unit into a crisis, the former leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly and MLA from Dakha also suggested that the state unit should function like a regional party with total independence on state matters.
"In best interest of Pb, my suggestion to Pb AAP MLAs- demand autonomy, not a separate party. AAP Punjab should function as a Regional party with an alliance with national AAP.In Punjab matters, total independence and on national issues, go by National leadership (sic)," Phoolka, a noted Supreme Court lawyer, tweeted.
Kejriwal's apology to Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia for accusing him of drugs trade pushed the party's Punjab unit into a crisis as the state leadership yesterday had contemplated breaking away and forming a separate unit, saying the "meek surrender" was painful and very unfortunate.
Bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore issued to NSIC against 100% margin: UBI
United Bank of India (UBI) today said it has issued bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore to National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) against 100 percent margin.
The ED has registered a money laundering case in connection with an alleged fraud of over Rs 173 crore in at UBI in 2016, involving the NSIC in West Bengal. "We would like to clarify that the Bank had issued Bank Guarantees (BG) amounting to Rs 155.50 crore to NSIC against 100 per cent margin," UBI said in a filing to BSE.
NSIC sought confirmation for further BGs amounting to Rs 18 crore which, as per the bank, are non-existent in its records, UBI said. It added that the bank guarantees amounting to Rs 155.5 crore were periodically and prematurely invoked by NSIC and the amount was "duly credited to their account".
The matter is under investigation by CID, West Bengal since July 2016, it added.
JUST IN | Congress hints at possible alliance for 2019.
BJP assumed power at Centre due to PM Modi's ability to pick 'committed' workers: Anandiben Patel
Crediting her success in politics largely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has said the BJP gained power at the Centre due to Modi's ability to select "committed" party workers.
Patel had replaced Modi as the Gujarat Chief Minister after the latter became the prime minister in May 2014. She stepped down as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016.
Patel remembered Modi during the launch of her biography "Karma Yatri", written by Ameya Latkar, here last night in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, among others.
"When I was a teacher before joining politics (in 1980s), I saved two girls from drowning during a picnic. After reading that news, Modi came to my house and asked me to join politics. That was the first time I met him. This is an example how he used to find party workers," 76-year-old Patel recalled.
"He was an expert in picking up right party worker. He used to select those who are committed. He used to select those who never gave up till the assigned work is over. Thanks to this, BJP was able to form its government at the Centre," quipped Patel.
BCCI proposes day-night test match: Amitabh Chaudhary
Today's meeting was essentially to fix venues and dates for our home series beginning with West Indies and concluding with Australia. The venues for the matches with West Indies and Australia were also decided. The committee considered the proposal of converting 1 of the 2 test matches into a day-night test match and considered the view of all stake holders and the view was unanimous favoring this experiment. However, the decision was not taken today, only decision taken today was to send recommendation to the COA. The day night match will happen only when COA approves: Amitabh Chaudhary, Secretary, BCCI told ANI after the fixtures meeting.
Russia summons British ambassador over spy poisoning dispute
Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Russia today in a deepening geopolitical dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.
Russia is expected to announce the expulsion of British diplomats and possibly other measures in a retaliatory move. British Prime Minister Theresa May this week ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled to punish Russia over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury. British Ambassador Laurie Bristow is expected at the Russian Foreign Ministry late today morning.
Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning of the Skripals, who remain hospitalised in critical condition after the March 4 attack. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | Nobody can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister of the country in 2019: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, reports ANI.
Congress Plenary session: BJP spreading anger, hatred, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading hatred and anger, and said the Congress was the only party that would take the country forward by fostering an environment of amity and love.
In his brief inaugural address at the 84th Congress Plenary session, Gandhi said the Congress's hand (election symbol) is the only one that would unite India and take it forward, and reminded partymen that it followed the ideology of love.
The difference between the BJP and the Congress was that while they spread anger and hatred, "we spread love and brotherhood", he said.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | On corruption, the party said that the BJP government "lacks sincerity in fighting corruption, to ensure transparency and accountability. This is underscored by its non-appointment of Lokpal".
The party also said the judicial system needed urgent reforms for effective and timely dispensation of justice and said the huge pendency of cases and providing affordable justice remains a big challenge that needs to be addressed.
The resolution also called upon the media to restore the balance in national narrative to safeguard democracy. The political resolution also talked about deteriorating internal and external security environment, youth, women empowerment and social justice.
It also highlighted the atrocities on dalits, minorities and tribals, alleging that they are living under the general fear of insecurity under the BJP rule.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | The party hit out at the BJP-RSS ideology, alleging that it was creating an environment of "distrust, fear and intimidation" in pursuit of their "insidious and divisive agenda".
"The Congress condemns the BJP government for brazen abuse of power and misuse of central agencies for targeted political vendetta to harass, humiliate and persecute its political opponents. The Congress party warns the BJP and its government that its undemocratic methods and acts to curtail liberty, freedom of expression and violation of fundamental rights of its citizens as enshrined in the Constitution will be strongly resisted," the resolution said.
An illustrious example of 'isolation to integration' is seen in the turnaround of Northeast. Out of the 16,452 villages electrified in the last 4 years, 13,000 were in East India alone of which 5,000 were in Northeast. The problem was measured to manage and create mass movement: PM Modi at Krishi Unnati Mela 2018.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | The draft resolution said that the BJP's move of simultaneous elections is "misplaced" and is "incompatible with the Constitution as also impractical".
"It will have serious implications, which must be thoroughly enquired into, and a national consensus built," it said. Facing the challenge of defections in the party, with BJP poaching many of its leaders, the party sought debarring defectors from contesting elections for six years to check the "brazen misuse of money power to create political instability".
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | The party also gave a clarion call to its rank and file to rise to the occasion and defend the foundational values of the Republic and constitutional democracy.
The resolution said at a time when the country stood at the crossroads, facing the threat posed by "authoritarian, divisive and disruptive forces", the Congress is committed to serve the people of India with its illustrious history and legacy that represent multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-religious India.
The party said that under the BJP regime, the people of the country, be it farmers, labourers, unorganised sector workers, self-employed, dalits, traders, minorities and the poor have been "betrayed".
Congress to adopt 'pragmatic approach' for cooperation with like-minded parties
The Congress today resolved to adopt a "pragmatic approach" for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 general election.
This indication of a pre-poll tie-up comes in the wake of efforts by the Congress to evolve a consensus among various opposition parties to unitedly take on the might of the BJP. In its political resolution moved at the party's 84th Plenary Session, the Congress today launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS, saying the country's core constitutional values are under attack and freedom of all is in jeopardy, with institutions under stress and their independence compromised.
"A resurgent Congress alone shall win back the idea of India as envisioned by the founding fathers of our nation," reads the draft resolution moved at the conclave by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
The party said it was prepared for making sacrifices required to defend the ethos of the Constitution and "we will purge the polity of the aberrations witnessed during the BJP regime, which has failed to honour its commitments to the people of India".
Trump fires FBI official for unauthorised disclosure to media
The Trump administration has fired the number two official at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accusing him of making an unauthorised disclosure to the media.
Andrew McCabe, the FBI Deputy Director, who was set to retire on Sunday, in a lengthy statement fired back alleging that his termination was an effort on the part of the administration to undermine the investigation in the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election by counsel Robert Mueller.
The announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions late last night comes within days of President Donald Trump firing his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Sessions said McCabe has been fired based on the recommendation of an internal FBI office that handles disciplinary matters.
The FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Office of Inspector General (OIG) had found McCabe made an unauthorised disclosure to the news media and "lacked candour - including under oath - on multiple occasions," the attorney general said.
In this budged we announced GOBAR-Dhan Yojana which stands for Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources, it will help in managing bio-waste being produced in villages, in a big way: PM Modi at Krishi Unnati Mela 2018.
We are working with states so that farmers receive the entire benefit of MSP, says Narendra Modi.
Through the medium of this event I have got the opportunity to simultaneously interact with the 2 most important parts of new India, that is the farmers who provide food and the scientists who come up with the latest technology: PM Modi at Krishi Unnati Mela 2018.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | The country is tired of what is happening under the current government. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation: Congress President Rahul Gandhi.