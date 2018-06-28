Navi Mumbai plans to use treated sewage water for 200 civic gardens

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is planning to use treated sewage water in nearly 200 civic gardens, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The move is expected to save around 15 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water.

“Of this, around 2 MLD treated sewage water is currently being used at a municipal garden in Koparkhairane and a bus depot in Vashi. Besides that, a large residential complex has been purchasing around 1 MLD water from us for gardening and cleaning vehicles,” an official of the NMMC said, according to the report.

Currently, there are seven sewage treatment plants in Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli.

The NMMC official also said how the remaining 202 MLD treated sewage water is discharged into the sea.

“It was planned to sell the treated sewage water for secondary purposes but the plan failed as there are no takers,” he added.

Approximately 205 MLD of water undergoes treatment every day.

N Ramaswami, NMMC commissioner has asked the sewage department to prepare a plan to use the treated sewage water for municipal gardens and watering plants and bushes on traffic islands and those along road dividers.

“A plan is being prepared and it is in the final stage. The treated sewage will be used for around 200 gardens,” Ramaswami said.

“It will take around six months for the implementation,” the NMMC commissioner also added.

Since July 2016, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been utilizing treated sewage water for gardening at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar.

The BMC have also decided to provide treated sewage water at a reduced rate to Raj Bhavan, for gardening and other purposes.