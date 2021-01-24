MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

National Girl Child Day 2021 | Sex ratio at birth improves from 918 to 934 in past five years: Health Ministry

The under-five mortality rate among girls – which is a strong indicator of gender discrimination -- has also declined from 45 in 2015 to 36 in 2018.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that India’s sex ratio at birth has improved by 16 base points from 918 in 2014-2015 to 934 in 2019-2020.

National Girl Child Day has been celebrated in India on Janaury 24 every year since 2008. The theme of this year’s National Girl Child Day is celebrating the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) of India. The celebrations will also mark the six-year anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

Since the launch of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in schools at the secondary level has also increased substantially, UDISE-data has revealed.

During the same period, the various initiatives of the Health Ministry have helped reduce the gender gap in the under-five mortality rate (U5MR) in India to one in 2018 from five in 2015.

The U5MR among girls – which is a strong indicator of gender discrimination -- has also declined from 45 in 2015 to 36 in 2018, the Health Ministry said.

Close

Related stories

The ministry further informed that the government has also “been making active interventions to improve the nutrition of our #DeshKiBeti (nation’s daughters) through special focus on dietetics of girls under initiatives like Poshan Abhiyan”. Additionally, under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat Programme, iron and folic acid tablets are distributed among children, adolescents, and women.

That apart, to improve the girl child’s health, the Centre has launched a campaign to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene, increase access to good quality sanitary napkins, and ensure safe, environmentally friendly disposal of used napkins.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gender gap #Health Ministry #National Girl Child Day #sex ratio
first published: Jan 24, 2021 08:13 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.